Silverdale to face 4-0 CAK after week off
Christian Academy of Knoxville (4-0) has outscored its last three opponents 100-22.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Christian Academy of Knoxville will play against Silverdale High School Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
CAK (4-0) has outscored its last three opponents 100-22.
Grant Sterchi caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Stone Memorial. (2-1) Silverdale was off last week.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.