SmileDirectClub to open $34M manufacturing plant in Middle Tenn., adding 600 jobs

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -SmileDirectClub will be opening a $34 million manufacturing facility in Columbia, Tenn., bringing around 600 new jobs to the area, WTVF reported.

The new facility will allow the oral care company to expand its manufacturing capabilities for its clear aligners.

“SmileDirectClub is grateful for the continued support of Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe, Senator Hensley, Representative Cepicky and the partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Maury County,” said Dan Baker, global head of supply chain at SmileDirectClub. “In these unprecedented times, having a second facility located in Maury County allows our team the ability to safely travel between our manufacturing locations and provides us the additional manufacturing capacity and strong talent pool we need as we continue our global expansion. We are looking forward to further expanding our presence in Tennessee.”

WTVF reported, the company previously invested $217 million into its Nashville headquarters and created more than 2,000 jobs across Middle Tennessee.

“Even during these challenging times, Maury County continues to serve as an engine of economic growth for the State of Tennessee. I would like to offer SmileDirectClub a warm welcome to the community and to than TNECD, TVA and our regional economic development partners for making this exciting announcement possible,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

