Spider-like poison found in Australian stinging trees

A team of researchers have discovered a previously unidentified neurotoxin similar to venom found in spiders in Australia’s stinging trees.
An undated and unplaced handout photo received from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland on September 17, 2020 shows a detailed view of the Gympie-Gympie stinging tree. - Australia is notorious for its poisonous spiders, snakes and sea creatures, but researchers have now identified a "scorpion-like venom" secreted by a native stinging tree that can cause excruciating pain for weeks. Split-second contact with the dendrocnide tree, a rainforest nettle known by its indigenous name gympie-gympie, delivers a sting far more potent than similar plants found in the US or Europe. (Photo by -/UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND/AFP via Getty Images)
An undated and unplaced handout photo received from the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland on September 17, 2020 shows a detailed view of the Gympie-Gympie stinging tree.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A team of researchers have discovered a previously unidentified neurotoxin similar to venom found in spiders in Australia's stinging trees.

Being stung by a dendrocnide tree in Australia can cause pain that lasts for days and even weeks. The study was published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal.

Unlike its American and European counterparts, being stung by a dendrocnide tree -- which means “stinging tree” -- can cause pain that lasts for days -- or even weeks.

“The Australian stinging tree species are particularly notorious for producing [an] excruciatingly painful sting,” said Irina Vetter, associate professor at the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience, in a statement.

The team discovered a new type of neurotoxin, coined as “gympietides” -- which they named after the plant.

“Gympietides are similar to spider and cone snail toxins in the way they fold into their 3D molecular structures and target the same pain receptors,” said Vetter. “This arguably makes the Gympie-Gympie tree a truly ‘venomous’ plant.”

Vetter said the pain may be explained by the gympietides permanently changing sodium channels in a person’s sensory neurons.

