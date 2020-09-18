Spider-like poison found in Australian stinging trees

(WVLT/CNN) - A team of researchers have discovered a previously unidentified neurotoxin similar to venom found in spiders in Australia’s stinging trees.

CNN reports that being stung by a dendrocnide tree in Australia can cause pain that lasts for days and even weeks. The study was published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal.

“The Australian stinging tree species are particularly notorious for producing [an] excruciatingly painful sting,” said Irina Vetter, associate professor at the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience, in a statement.

The team discovered a new type of neurotoxin, coined as “gympietides” -- which they named after the plant.

“Gympietides are similar to spider and cone snail toxins in the way they fold into their 3D molecular structures and target the same pain receptors,” said Vetter. “This arguably makes the Gympie-Gympie tree a truly ‘venomous’ plant.”

Vetter said the pain may be explained by the gympietides permanently changing sodium channels in a person’s sensory neurons.

