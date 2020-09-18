St. Jude Walk/Run goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from across the country, including Knoxville, are taking part in a virtual St. Jude Walk/Run in September.

This year participants can walk, run, and fundraise at their own pace and distance in their own neighborhoods. In addition, the St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app, is available in the Apple app store and on Google Play, to provide a unique experience to participants that includes a virtual tour of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and some engagement opportunities using augmented reality.

Funds raised through events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened nearly 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Knoxville’s event is kicking off Saturday, September 26. WVLT’s Casey Wheeless is helping emcee the virtual walk. Join her team. Registration is free. Join Casey’s team, WVLT Wheels.

