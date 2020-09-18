Advertisement

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.(Source: Census/CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

A new report released Thursday also said it could result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents.

Scenarios modeled by statisticians Jonathan Auerbach and Steve Pierson showed that if the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident ends in September, without an extra month, California, Ohio, or Idaho could gain congressional seats, while Florida or Montana could lose seats they otherwise might have gotten.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SmileDirectClub to open $34M manufacturing plant in Middle Tenn., adding 600 jobs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
SmileDirectClub will be opening a $34 million manufacturing facility in Columbia, Tenn., bringing around 600 new jobs to the area, WTVF reported.

News

East Tennessee volunteer helping wildfire victims in Oregon

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
A Knoxville man is in Oregon to help victims of the wildfires.

WVLT

Should be a nice afternoon ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

National

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

Latest News

News

St. Jude Walk/Run goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
In celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, supports of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from across the country, including Knoxville, are taking part in a virtual St. Jude Walk/Run in September.

Politics Headlines

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Former Ky. youth pastor accused of exposing himself to minor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A former youth pastor in Rowan County, Kentucky was accused of exposing himself to a minor, investigators said.