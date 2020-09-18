Surge of stress, anxiety reported among remote-learning students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The start of the school year has been difficult for some students with remote and in-person learning in place.

Some schools in East Tennessee have had to require students to quarantine at home who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case.

If your child is feeling stress and anxiety tackling remote or in-person learning, Mental Health Associations of East Tennessee works with families regarding your child overcoming stress.

“We provide Mental Health 101 in schools. The organization teaches students about mental health and how they can recognize stress and behavioral issues," said Ben Harrington, CEO Mental Heath Association of East Tennessee.

According to Harrington, the organization is dedicated to educating the community about mental health issues and teaches students in every school across East Tennessee.

For more information on assistance contact the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee at 865-584-9125.

