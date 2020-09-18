Tennessee to ease COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced they will ease restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities after reports revealed a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The new regulations put in place by the Tennessee Department of Health will take effect on Oct. 1. Each set of new rules will be based on each facility’s COVID-19 transmission rate.

“The health and safety of vulnerable Tennesseans, especially our Tennesseans, especially our long-term care residents, remains our top priority, and our comprehensive and persistent efforts to protect this population from COVID-19 have saved lives,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said.

Facilities that have reported no new COVID-19 cases among residents and staff within a 14 day period may allow outdoor visitations and limited indoor visitation in common areas while social distancing.

The visitations will be limited to 45 minutes with up to two adult visitors. Visitors will be required to participate in a health screening before entering and be required to wear face coverings.

Visitors will only be able to visit residents' rooms if the resident is unable to leave and has a negative COVID-19 test.

Residents will also be able to resume communal dining while practicing social distancing. Group activities will be able to resume at 50 percent capacity.

After 28 days with no new cases, facilities will allow select visitors to assist residents with bathing, feeding and getting dressed.

If cases begin to increase, officials said the regulations would be put back in place.

