Advertisement

Tennessee to ease COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes

Tennessee officials announced they will ease restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities after reports revealed a decline in COVID-19 cases.
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced they will ease restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities after reports revealed a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The new regulations put in place by the Tennessee Department of Health will take effect on Oct. 1. Each set of new rules will be based on each facility’s COVID-19 transmission rate.

“The health and safety of vulnerable Tennesseans, especially our Tennesseans, especially our long-term care residents, remains our top priority, and our comprehensive and persistent efforts to protect this population from COVID-19 have saved lives,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said.

Facilities that have reported no new COVID-19 cases among residents and staff within a 14 day period may allow outdoor visitations and limited indoor visitation in common areas while social distancing.

The visitations will be limited to 45 minutes with up to two adult visitors. Visitors will be required to participate in a health screening before entering and be required to wear face coverings.

Visitors will only be able to visit residents' rooms if the resident is unable to leave and has a negative COVID-19 test.

Residents will also be able to resume communal dining while practicing social distancing. Group activities will be able to resume at 50 percent capacity.

After 28 days with no new cases, facilities will allow select visitors to assist residents with bathing, feeding and getting dressed.

If cases begin to increase, officials said the regulations would be put back in place.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Look in the mirror,’ Mayor Jacobs says regarding who’s to blame for COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs placed the blame of the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state on Tennesseans during his weekly press conference,

News

Silverdale to face 4-0 CAK after week off

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Christian Academy of Knoxville to play at Silverdale.

News

Farragut coach returns to field after cancer surgery as team prepares to face Morristown West

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
The Admirals will be playing for head coach Eddie Courtney, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

ETSU announces $15K drop in out-of-state tuition

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tuition change will begin in the fall of 2021 and applies only to new incoming students.

News

Surge of stress, anxiety reported among remote-learning students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The start of the school year has been difficult for some students with remote and in-person learning in place.

News

Man charged with murdering delivery truck driver in Memphis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery truck driver, WMC reported.

News

Pigeon Forge man charged with allegedly raping a child

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a Pigeon Forge man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.

News

Halls High School moving to virtual learning for ten days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Knox County Schools, Halls High School will be moving to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21.