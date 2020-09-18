Tennessee toddler killed in accidental shooting at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A toddler died Tuesday after being accidentally shot inside of a Clarksville home.

WSMV reported the incident happened around 2:45 p.m Tuesday at a home on Lincoln Street. Police believe the 2-year-old found an unsecured gun in the home and accidentally fired it.

The child was pronounced dead on Friday. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Police remind gun-owners to make sure their firearms are secured and kept in a place where children can’t reach them.

