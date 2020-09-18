Advertisement

Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

Published: Sep. 18, 2020
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - Approximately 165,000 hourly workers at Walmart will be getting a pay raise ahead of schedule.

The retailer announced it is introducing a new team-based operating model for its Supercenters that comes with higher pay.

The new wage ranges for hourly team lead roles start between $18 and $21 per hour and can go up to $30 per hour in Supercenters.

Walmart’s goal is to provide cross-training as well as new opportunities for leadership and career growth.

The company said its management plan is similar to one they have already implemented in its Sam’s Club and Neighborhood Market stores.

The pay raises take effect in October and take the place of the annual increases employees usually had to wait until February or April to receive.

Walmart is also hoping employees will be motivated and empowered to better assist customers with the new compensation plan.

