Walmart raising wages for nearly 165K workers

Walmart announced many employees will soon receive a raise.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The retailer announced it will introduce a new team-based operating model for its Supercenters that comes with higher pay.

The new hourly wage for team lead roles starts between $18 and $21 per hour. Walmart officials said employees' wages can go up to $30 per hour.

Walmart said its goal in increasing pay wages is to provide new opportunities for leadership and career growth. The company said its management plan is similar to one they have already implemented in its Sam’s Club and Neighborhood Market stores.

The pay raise will take effect in October and replace the annual increase employees typically receive in February or April.

