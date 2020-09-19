A beautiful weekend is ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to cool air and a few clouds across the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got temperatures to start Saturday in the 40s and 50s. Some of you might want a light jacket for your morning walk with the dog. It’s refreshing, and through the day we’ll warm into the 70s for the afternoon and continue to clear the clouds away.

High’s on Friday will be near 75 in Knoxville to 69 in Crossville.

The only chance for rain today will be in the Smoky Mountains. Most of us stay dry.

Tonight we’ll another nice pleasant, but cool evening, to spend outside by the bonfire or camping. Temperatures to start Sunday will once again be in the 40s and 50s. Very pleasant start to the day once again, but you’ll notice more sunshine and clear blue skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will be really nice and fall like. The clouds are mostly out of here leaving a sunny blue sky. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. With calm winds it should be a pleasant day on the lake, but could be a bit chilly when getting out of the water. Smooth waters all around.

Monday brings more sunshine and temperatures stay in the 70s.

That’s the story for much of the week with rain chances returning Friday into Saturday when we’ll get back into the low 80s.

Fall air arrives just in time for the first day of fall. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

