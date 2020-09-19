Advertisement

Be on a ‘Path to Fame’ through Pigeon Forge contest

If you have a talent, Pigeon Forge wants to see it and give you a chance to be on a ‘Path to Fame.’
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Usually, the competition is held in several cities with the winners coming to Pigeon Forge for a final vote but this year it will be held virtually.

Saturday, September 30, 2020 is the deadline to have your entries in for consideration.

Sixteen contestants will advance to the final round where one lucky winner will score a grand prize package that could help launch their own path to fame, including a virtual chat with chart-topping music entertainer Craig Morgan.

They’re looking for singers of all types of music, comedians or even specialty groups or individuals.

“Our winners have had great success working with our talent coach out of Nashville. They have monthly orientations with them and helping them discover their own path to fame,” said Sue Carr, City of Pigeon Forge.

Last year’s winner, Grayson Thurman even got a chance to perform on the ACM’s last week!

For more information visit the website here.

