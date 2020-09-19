EXCLUSIVE: WVLT examines SEC school’s COVID-19 dashboards, details how UT matches up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Universities across the country are taking a lot of heat for not releasing as much COVID-19 data as they could. Data is a critical piece of how university leaders make major decisions and whether students and teachers return to campus.

WVLT News has looked at universities' dashboards to compare how forward their data is among other schools. As of Sept. 14, UT data show there were 421 student active cases. The first time the school saw a major drop of more than 200 in two days.

While they’re a match up on the field, off the field, Southeastern Conference schools differ in how they report COVID-19 data online.

For example, most of the conference details total case count numbers online, except the University of Missouri and UT. School officials told WVLT News individuals to figure that number out by adding recoveries to active cases.

WVLT News' calculations show the University of Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama ranks higher than the 12 schools reporting total cases.

“On college campuses, where we know that adolescents, young adults are at very high risk for spreading this-- really in literal epidemic proportions, testing is our single biggest weapon that we have to stamp this down,” Yale’s School of Public Health professors, Dr. Howard Forman said.

Active cases show another story.

Only half of the schools make that number available, which could make it hard for students, employees and fans to tell if there are any daily red flags on campus.

University leaders across the country said this type of data is driving their decisions on campus. Dr. Forman said their on-campus tracking record is starting to turn things around.

“A lot of these places are getting better right now, but they’re getting better because they basically stopped everything in its tracks. And, they locked people down, and they kicked people out, and they started to enforce things more seriously,” Dr. Forman said.

Dr. Forman and a team of other health professionals have given the school’s dashboards grades based on their transparency.

UT was graded “B” on https://www.ratecoviddashboard.com. The team said it’s easy to read, updated daily with only positive cases, student and employee data is separate and visitors can find the number of students in isolation or quarantine.

Unlike the other SEC schools, UT does not show how many tests are going out. Though, officials told WVLT News they’re pleased with their dashboard and it’s their most popular COVID site visited online.

