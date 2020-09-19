Advertisement

IRS contacting 9 million Americans who may qualify for stimulus check

The IRS next week is scheduled to begin reaching out to 9 million Americans who may be eligible for a federal stimulus check but who have yet to claim the coronavirus relief payment.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The IRS next week is scheduled to begin reaching out to 9 million Americans who may be eligible for a federal stimulus check but who have yet to claim the coronavirus relief payment.

The agency says it will begin mailing letters to people who may qualify for the money on September 24, which will inform recipients that they could be eligible for a payment if they meet certain criteria, such as if they are a citizen or a resident alien and have a valid Social Security number.

The stimulus checks targeted middle- and low-income households by providing $1,200 for single taxpayers, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child under 17 years old. To deliver the checks as quickly as possible, the IRS relied on taxpayers' most recent tax returns, which included either banking details for direct deposit or home addresses for paper checks.

Now, IRS wants to reach people who may have missed out on getting the stimulus payments because they don’t file a federal tax return. The agency said that people have until October 15 to register for IRS.gov’s “non-filer tool” to receive their payments by year-end. About 160 million taxpayers have received the payments, which were designed to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the IRS said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

