‘Keep Sevier Beautiful’ group planning clean-up event

One of those most troubled roadways is The Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Keep Sevier Beautiful is planning a ‘Fall Roads and Rivers’ clean-up day on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The organization plans on bringing everything you’d need to get your neighborhood cleaned up.

“Everything you need to make it a successful event and we just want volunteers to come out. This is the place that many come visit every year and we just want to keep it as pristine and beautiful as we can,” said Lisa Bryant, Keep Sevier Beautiful.

The organization says if your neighborhood isn’t listed just call them and they’ll give you everything you need to get started.

The places they plan to meet are:

Welcome Center on the Spur -Visitor Center between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg on US 441

Valley View Baptist Church-2219 Little Cove Road, Wears Valley TN

Wyndham Great Smokies Lodge-1425 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville TN

Seymour First Baptist Church-11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour TN

4-H Office-752 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville TN

Pigeon Forge Community Center-170 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge TN

Douglas Lake/Allensville Road-TVA Douglas lake free launch Oakgrove Rd, Dandridge, TN

For more information visit the Facebook page here.

