Advertisement

‘Keep Sevier Beautiful’ group planning clean-up event

Keep Sevier Beautiful plans to hit several areas in Sevier County where trash is a problem.
Keep Sevier Beautiful planning clean-up event.
Keep Sevier Beautiful planning clean-up event.(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The ’Keep Sevier Beautiful' group plans to hit several areas in Sevier County where trash is a problem.

One of those most troubled roadways is The Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. Keep Sevier Beautiful is planning a ‘Fall Roads and Rivers’ clean-up day on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The organization plans on bringing everything you’d need to get your neighborhood cleaned up.

“Everything you need to make it a successful event and we just want volunteers to come out. This is the place that many come visit every year and we just want to keep it as pristine and beautiful as we can,” said Lisa Bryant, Keep Sevier Beautiful.

The organization says if your neighborhood isn’t listed just call them and they’ll give you everything you need to get started.

The places they plan to meet are:

  • Welcome Center on the Spur -Visitor Center between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg on US 441
  • Valley View Baptist Church-2219 Little Cove Road, Wears Valley TN
  • Wyndham Great Smokies Lodge-1425 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville TN
  • Seymour First Baptist Church-11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour TN
  • 4-H Office-752 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville TN
  • Pigeon Forge Community Center-170 Community Center Drive, Pigeon Forge TN
  • Douglas Lake/Allensville Road-TVA Douglas lake free launch Oakgrove Rd, Dandridge, TN

For more information visit the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis clerk attacks customer with meat tenderizer during argument

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Memphis gas station clerk was taken into custody Monday after an argument with a customer, WMC reported.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

News

Officials: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.”

News

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is back on the market for $3.5 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Featured in seven James Bond movies including 1964′s “Goldfinger,” 1993′s “Goldeneye” and 2012′s “Skyfall,” the car has outlasted every actor to play 007.

Latest News

News

Mexican archaeologists identify the first Mayan slave ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Mexican archaeologists have identified a shipwreck discovered off the coast of the Yucatan peninsula once carried captured Mayans who were sold into slavery, CNN reported.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 181,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Tenn. police officer dies from cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes twenty-six rattlesnakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.

News

New death reported in Knox County as active COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Knox County reported a new death as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease as of Saturday, Sept. 19.

News

Be on a ‘Path to Fame’ through Pigeon Forge contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
If you have a talent, Pigeon Forge wants to see it and give you a chance to be on a ‘Path to Fame.’