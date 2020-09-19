Knoxville man creates virtual rooms for your next function

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Many big events and fundraisers have been canceled due to the pandemic. One virtual option created by someone here in Knoxville could have people mingling with different tables and celebrating again.

It’s called Lunchpool. CEO Alex Abell says it’s all about creating a virtual space that gives people a little taste of reality.

“Our mission is to build the hub for human connection by bringing people together,” said Abell.

Individuals can look around the room and join different tables with different guests.

COVID-19 is limiting human interaction at events in-person, but not in virtual spaces. Abell has helped with ribbon cuttings and charity fundraisers.

“We’re a small company and we want to double down and help people who need it this most,” said Abell.

Abell’s requests are skyrocketing during the pandemic. He hired more local people to keep it going.

“I think we’ve done almost 200 events since March. It’s been wild. I was able to hire more Knoxville folks. We got the team up to 8 of us now and we keep growing and creating more experiences for people,” said Abell.

Abell credits the city for supporting creative ideas and helping him flourish.

“I was kind of terrified to move to Tennessee. I had never been to Knoxville. I discovered this huge innovation community and it’s been fantastic,” said Abell.

He’s creating new worlds, including one that looks like a playground for kid meet-ups and says the possibilities for what they can create next are endless.

