KPD investigating fatal shooting in East Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in East Knoxville that has left one male deceased.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in East Knoxville that has left one male deceased.

Officers responded to the incident on the 3600 block of Lilac Avenue around 1:51 a.m. Saturday.

According to KPD, officers located an adult male who was pronounced dead on scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit, Forensic Technicians and the Knox County Medical Examiner are actively processing the scene and investigating.

No information has been released regarding the suspect.

