LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 5 of season
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fifth week of the season.
Maryville leads 7-0 against Bearden at halftime. Knoxville Catholic is tied with McCallie at the half. CAK takes a huge lead against Silverdale Academy 26-0.
Sevier County vs. South Doyle- 13-33
Karns vs. Fulton- 7-27
Morristown West vs. Farragut- 14-18
