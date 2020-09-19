LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 5 of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fifth week of the season.

Maryville leads 7-0 against Bearden at halftime. Knoxville Catholic is tied with McCallie at the half. CAK takes a huge lead against Silverdale Academy 26-0.

Sevier County vs. South Doyle- 13-33

Karns vs. Fulton- 7-27

Morristown West vs. Farragut- 14-18

Check out all the current scores here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.