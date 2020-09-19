Memphis clerk attacks customer with meat tenderizer during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Memphis gas station clerk was taken into custody Monday after an argument with a customer, WMC reported.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 12:11 p.m., Justin Tucker a customer, said he spoke with 30-year-old Hareth Musaid Saleh about wanting to exchange a faulty cigarette lighter. Tucker told officers his request turned into a confrontation between him and Saleh at which point Saleh asked Tucker to leave the store.

Tucker told MPD that as he was walking towards the door, Saleh locked the door to the business and came out of the enclosed cashier’s area.

WMC reported, Tucker alleged he and Saleh began fist fighting, at which point Saleh returned to the cashier’s area and retrieved a meat tenderizer, hitting Tucker in the head, side and back.

Tucker told police that Saleh then went back to the cashier’s area to unlock the door, and Tucker finally left the establishment.

A second victim, Adriana Irby, told officers she was in line behind Tucker when the argument between him and Saleh occurred. She said she jumped over an ice cream cooler to avoid being struck.

Irby also said Saleh retrieved the meat tenderizer attacking Tucker and he then unlocked the gas station door.

WMC reported, both Irby and Tucker told police that Saleh came outside with the meat tenderizer and continued threats.

Tucker was treated on the scene and later sought medical treatment for bruises, cuts, abrasions to his head, torso and back.

Officers went to the gas station Saturday and took Saleh into custody. He admitted to fist fighting Tucker but denied locking the door and using the meat tenderizer.

Saleh has been charged with aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and false imprisonment.

