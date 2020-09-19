Mexican archaeologists identify the first Mayan slave ship

(CNN)-Archaeologists in Mexico have identified a shipwreck discovered off the coast of the Yucatan peninsula once carried captured Mayans who were sold into slavery, CNN reported.

According to CNN, it is the first Mayan slave ship to have ever been discovered.

“Each slave was sold to middlemen for 25 pesos, and they resold them in Havana for as much as 160 pesos, for men, and 120 pesos for women,” INAH archaeologist Helena Barba Meinecke said in a press release.

The ship sunk on Sept. 19, 1861 while en route to Cuba, CNN reported.

“For researchers the discovery is highly relevant,” said INAH in a release. “Beyond the difficulty in identifying a wreck by name, it also speaks to an ominous past for Mexico that should be acknowledged and studied in terms of its context and time.

CNN reported archaeologists confirmed the identity of the ship from its boilers, as well as the wooden hulled side wheeler which had been preserved.

