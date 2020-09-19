Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Pirate’s Voyage celebrating ‘National Talk Like A Pirate Day!’

Argggh!! Saturday is ‘National Talk Like A Pirate Day.’
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Argggh!! Saturday is ‘National Talk Like A Pirate Day.'

Pirate’s Voyage is celebrating the national day Saturday by helping you out on how to talk like a true pirate.

“You have to say things like Argh, Ahoy and Avast. Saying them big and loud helps you as well," said Captain Blackbeard. “One of the best parts of being a pirate is getting to sound like one.”

The Pirates Voyage puts on a dinner show each day and has you lead the Crimson and Sapphire crews in a battle on land, on deck, in water and high above full-sized pirate ships in a 15 foot deep indoor hideaway lagoon.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

