Advertisement

Red Rebels roll as Admirals salute their leader in Week-5

Maryville remain unbeaten as Farragut wins for coach Eddie Courtney
Rebels warm up for showdown at Bearden
Rebels warm up for showdown at Bearden(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-5 of the high school football season saw Maryville, coming off a hard fought win over Blount County rival Alcoa, face a scrappy Bearden team. If not for a goal line stand, the Bulldogs would have taken a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Instead, it would be Maryville denting the scoreboard first late in the quarter and leading by a touchdown at the half. Derek Hunt’s Rebels would tack on three more scores in the second half to spot Bearden’s home opener, 28-0.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional night at Farragut as the Admirals and their fans honored head coach Eddie Courtney with a 45-14. Courtney is recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Also in action Friday night was Gary Rankin’s Alcoa Tornadoes who looked to bounce back from the loss to Maryville with a win at Pigeon Forge and would do just that with a 42-0 win over the Tigers. Not far from Pigeon Forge at Northview Academy, it was the Cougars hosting Kingston and getting stung by the Yellow Jackets 32-6. The Jackets are playing some very good football this season.

Other winners in Week-5 included Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Warriors, who led 26-0 at Silverdale at the half, returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown courtesy of Kanye Harris. The mercy rule would eventually be put into effect as CAK remains undefeated with a 35-0 win over the Seahawks. South-Doyle and Anderson County were also b ig winners on the home field Friday night with the Mavs blanking Howard 42-0.

Check out all the final scores here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Who will replace the late Justice Ginsburg?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Ginsburg was known for her contributions to women’s rights and for being the court’s second female justice.

WVLT

Amazing week of sunny weather ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

News

CAK takes down Silverdale, stays undefeated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Christian Academy of Knoxville to play at Silverdale.

News

Florida professor develops smartphone adapter to test for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A professor at the University of Florida is being honored for his part in creating a smartphone adapter that tests for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

FINAL SCORES: Week five high school football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fourth week of the season.

News

Sevierville police notified after Biden-Harris signs stolen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Members of the Sevier County Democratic Party said police were notified after multiple political signs were stolen and vandalized.

News

McCallie remains undefeated against Knoxville Catholic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville Catholic took on McCallie School Friday night.

News

Knoxville man creates virtual rooms for your next function

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
One virtual option created by someone here in Knoxville could have you mingling with different tables and celebrating again.

News

IRS contacting 9 million Americans who may qualify for stimulus check

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The IRS next week is scheduled to begin reaching out to 9 million Americans who may be eligible for a federal stimulus check but who have yet to claim the coronavirus relief payment.

News

Record-breaking hurricane season runs out of traditional names, moves on to Greek alphabet

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Next up after Beta would be Gamma and Delta.