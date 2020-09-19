Red Rebels roll as Admirals salute their leader in Week-5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-5 of the high school football season saw Maryville, coming off a hard fought win over Blount County rival Alcoa, face a scrappy Bearden team. If not for a goal line stand, the Bulldogs would have taken a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. Instead, it would be Maryville denting the scoreboard first late in the quarter and leading by a touchdown at the half. Derek Hunt’s Rebels would tack on three more scores in the second half to spot Bearden’s home opener, 28-0.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional night at Farragut as the Admirals and their fans honored head coach Eddie Courtney with a 45-14. Courtney is recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Also in action Friday night was Gary Rankin’s Alcoa Tornadoes who looked to bounce back from the loss to Maryville with a win at Pigeon Forge and would do just that with a 42-0 win over the Tigers. Not far from Pigeon Forge at Northview Academy, it was the Cougars hosting Kingston and getting stung by the Yellow Jackets 32-6. The Jackets are playing some very good football this season.

Other winners in Week-5 included Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Warriors, who led 26-0 at Silverdale at the half, returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown courtesy of Kanye Harris. The mercy rule would eventually be put into effect as CAK remains undefeated with a 35-0 win over the Seahawks. South-Doyle and Anderson County were also b ig winners on the home field Friday night with the Mavs blanking Howard 42-0.

Check out all the final scores here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.