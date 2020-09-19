Sen. Marsha Blackburn reacts to Justice Ginsburg’s passing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Senator Marsha Blackburn reacted to the death of Justice Ginsburg Friday night.

“She had earned her spot. Nobody gave it to her and nobody made the way easy for her… Women have a much more circuitous route in their careers than men, and certainly we see that in Justice Ginsburg’s career… Women who have had to fight to make their way really appreciate the opportunity…to do a job that they truly love, and she loved this," said Sen. Blackburn in a statement to Fox News at Night.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her Washington home Friday, September 18 at the age of 87, following her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg was known for her contributions to women’s rights and for being the court’s second female justice.

