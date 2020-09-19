Advertisement

Sevierville police notified after Biden-Harris signs stolen

Members of the Sevier County Democratic Party said police were notified after multiple political signs were stolen and vandalized.
WVLT
WVLT(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Sevier County Democratic Party said police were notified after multiple political signs were stolen and vandalized.

Officials said four signs were stolen and two were vandalized. The Sevier County Democratic Party said they will continue to notify police of every single theft or incident.

“This will not deter us. We will continue to put up signs. These signs have been donated by your family, friends and neighbors,” the Sevier County Democratic Party said in a release. “People you work with and go to church with.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida professor develops smartphone adapter to test for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A professor at the University of Florida is being honored for his part in creating a smartphone adapter that tests for COVID-19.

WVLT

Amazing week of sunny weather ahead

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
High’s on Friday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 70 in Crossville.

News

LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 5 of season

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fourth week of the season.

News

VAA Game of the Week: Knoxville Catholic vs. McCallie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville Catholic took on McCallie School Friday night.

Latest News

News

Knoxville man creates virtual rooms for your next function

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
One virtual option created by someone here in Knoxville could have you mingling with different tables and celebrating again.

News

IRS contacting 9 million Americans who may qualify for stimulus check

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The IRS next week is scheduled to begin reaching out to 9 million Americans who may be eligible for a federal stimulus check but who have yet to claim the coronavirus relief payment.

News

Record-breaking hurricane season runs out of traditional names, moves on to Greek alphabet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Next up after Beta would be Gamma and Delta.

News

Teen suspect in killing of protesters listed in Texas teacher’s ‘hero’ assignment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Gun found in Middle Tenn. elementary school child’s backpack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Law enforcement and the child’s guardians were also notified of the discovery of an unloaded gun in the child’s backpack.

News

Nigerian state says rapists will face surgical castration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kaduna’s new measures are the strictest in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.