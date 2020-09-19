Sevierville police notified after Biden-Harris signs stolen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the Sevier County Democratic Party said police were notified after multiple political signs were stolen and vandalized.

Officials said four signs were stolen and two were vandalized. The Sevier County Democratic Party said they will continue to notify police of every single theft or incident.

“This will not deter us. We will continue to put up signs. These signs have been donated by your family, friends and neighbors,” the Sevier County Democratic Party said in a release. “People you work with and go to church with.”

