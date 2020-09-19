Sevierville police searching for suspect in overnight hit and run crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an overnight hit and run crash in Sevier Co. Saturday morning.

According to SPD, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Park Road.

The victim in the second car was flown to UT Medical Center and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you call 865-453-5506.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.