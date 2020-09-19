Advertisement

Sevierville police searching for suspect in overnight hit and run crash

The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an overnight hit and run crash in Sevier Co. Saturday morning.
Sevierville police investigating overnight hit and run.
Sevierville police investigating overnight hit and run.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an overnight hit and run crash in Sevier Co. Saturday morning.

According to SPD, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Park Road.

The victim in the second car was flown to UT Medical Center and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you call 865-453-5506.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

