Sunny & cool weather before ‘Beta’s' clouds get here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Record lows and freezing temps to our north, Tropical Storm Beta to our south: we are in peak transition time at the end of summer around here.

Despite all the wacky weather everywhere else, we’re exceedingly quiet until at least next Friday.

That comes with cooler weather, though, so dig out the sweaters!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The tropics are till buzzing as we’ve hit the Greek alphabet (after we ran out of the original alphabet names for tropical Atlantic storms). Locally, we’re largely sunny apart from some high-level clouds. Nothing is raining out of them but it’s modifying the already cooler temperatures.

There are substantial fog domes at the peaks of the Smokies, created by cool air aloft and its ‘damming’ effect with the north wind pressed again the mountains. That’s especially noticeable on LeConte.

Sunday should start out chilly but will end up marginally warmer than Friday and Saturday, with nearly full sunshine.

Light winds and smooth waters on Sunday. (WVLT)

Monday morning is all about the start of even cooler weather! This starts off three straight days with lows in the 40s in the Valley - which is already the warmest region WVLT covers. That means higher elevations will be even cooler!

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s all about the sun and cool mornings the next several days. Monday afternoon will be gorgeous, into the lower-to-mid 70s. Some on the Plateau may not get out of the upper 60s for several days, while those WAY up in the mountains (i.e. National Park peaks) won’t get out of the 50s!

One thing we won’t be forecasting: rain. There’s nothing to break down any blockages in the quiet weather.

Beta, spinning like a top in the Gulf, will likely bring us clouds Thursday and Friday. The rain chances from that storm are still pretty remote.

The next big cold front is not coming until at least the following Monday.

A nice fall like week is ahead for us. Showers return Friday and Saturday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.