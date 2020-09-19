Tenn. police officer dies from cancer
The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
31-year-old veteran, Officer Ray Jones died from cancer on Sept. 16. Department officials said he battled cancer for more than a decade and remained committed to the profession and department he loved.
“Ray was a consummate professional with an unparalleled work ethic,” shared Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold. “This is a tremendous loss both personally and professionally. Our department is better because of his service.”
WTVF reported, Jones joined the department in 1989. He was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Field Training Officer and warrants division. Ray also served as a Public Safety Officer, cross-trained in law enforcement and the fire service.
