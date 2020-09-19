Advertisement

Tenn. police officer dies from cancer

The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Officer Ray Jones(Smyrna Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
31-year-old veteran, Officer Ray Jones died from cancer on Sept. 16. Department officials said he battled cancer for more than a decade and remained committed to the profession and department he loved.

“Ray was a consummate professional with an unparalleled work ethic,” shared Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold. “This is a tremendous loss both personally and professionally. Our department is better because of his service.”

Officer Ray Jones: End of Watch, September 17, 2020. Officer Jones served this community through the Smyrna Police...

Posted by Smyrna, TN Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

WTVF reported, Jones joined the department in 1989. He was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Field Training Officer and warrants division. Ray also served as a Public Safety Officer, cross-trained in law enforcement and the fire service.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

