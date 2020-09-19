Advertisement

Tenn. women’s soccer kicking off its first game Saturday

University of Tennessee athletics is back as the women’s soccer team kicks off its first game against Alabama Saturday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee athletics is back as the women’s soccer team kicks off its first game against Alabama Saturday.

The Vols will be playing around 2 p.m. E.T. at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

It will be televised on the SEC Network and an online version of the broadcast will be available here.

“Head coach Brian Pensky has not traveled with the team to Alabama due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Pensky has returned multiple negative tests this week. His potential exposure was linked to family, not the soccer program or any Tennessee athletics facilities and he is expected to rejoin the team next week. Joe Kirt and Jonathan Morgan are serving as acting co-head coaches this afternoon,” said Tennessee Soccer in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

