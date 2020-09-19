Advertisement

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.
(Source: KMIR, CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people young and old are mourning the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg died Friday night in her Brooklyn home.

Politicians, both liberal and conservative and famous stars, including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton, have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

“Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” Dolly wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memphis clerk attacks customer with meat tenderizer during argument

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Memphis gas station clerk was taken into custody Monday after an argument with a customer, WMC reported.

News

Officials: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.”

News

‘Keep Sevier Beautiful’ group planning clean-up event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Keep Sevier Beautiful plans to hit several areas in Sevier County where trash is a problem.

News

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is back on the market for $3.5 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Featured in seven James Bond movies including 1964′s “Goldfinger,” 1993′s “Goldeneye” and 2012′s “Skyfall,” the car has outlasted every actor to play 007.

Latest News

News

Mexican archaeologists identify the first Mayan slave ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Mexican archaeologists have identified a shipwreck discovered off the coast of the Yucatan peninsula once carried captured Mayans who were sold into slavery, CNN reported.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 181,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Tenn. police officer dies from cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Smyrna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes twenty-six rattlesnakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.

News

New death reported in Knox County as active COVID-19 cases increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Knox County reported a new death as active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease as of Saturday, Sept. 19.

News

Be on a ‘Path to Fame’ through Pigeon Forge contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
If you have a talent, Pigeon Forge wants to see it and give you a chance to be on a ‘Path to Fame.’