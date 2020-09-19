VAA Game of the Week: Knoxville Catholic vs. McCallie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Catholic took on McCallie School Friday night.

This is Catholic’s first game since losing to Trinity Christian August 29th on ESPN.

Kaden Martin, son of VFL and UT wide receivers coach Tee Martin passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Irish will definitely be looking for revenge after losing 56-19 to the Blue Tornado last season.

At the end of the first quarter Knoxville Catholic took the lead 7-6. Kaden Martin passed to Sam O’Leary in the second quarter took take the lead 14-6. McCallie quickly came back with B.J. Harris making a 57-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

The Irish quickly responded with Eric Rivers making a touchdown catch to once again put Knoxville Catholic in the lead.

