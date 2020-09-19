Advertisement

Woman takes five-story tumble from Downtown Jefferson City building

There has been no information release on the identity of the woman or her condition.
Woman takes fall from fifth floor of Johnson city building
Woman takes fall from fifth floor of Johnson city building(Johnson City Press)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson City police said a woman fell five stories from a building downtown early Saturday morning.

The Johnson City Press reported police responded to a call of about an injured woman around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the former Hamilton Bank building at 200 E. Main St.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking that anyone with information surrounding the woman’s fall to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158 or texting 847411 (TIP411).

