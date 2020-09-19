Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville welcomes twenty-six rattlesnakes

Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.

According to the Zoo, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped welcome a brood of Timber rattlesnakes.

“The species will share a habitat along with Copperhead and Corn snakes,” said the Zoo in a Facebook post.

Not one, two, three ... but Twenty-six baby snakes, oh my! Zoo Knoxville welcomed a brood of Timber rattlesnakes from...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Thursday, September 17, 2020

