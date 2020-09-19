Zoo Knoxville welcomes twenty-six rattlesnakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.

According to the Zoo, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped welcome a brood of Timber rattlesnakes.

“The species will share a habitat along with Copperhead and Corn snakes,” said the Zoo in a Facebook post.

