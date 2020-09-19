Zoo Knoxville welcomes twenty-six rattlesnakes
Zoo Knoxville welcomed twenty-six rattlesnakes from three confiscated animals on Thursday.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
According to the Zoo, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped welcome a brood of Timber rattlesnakes.
“The species will share a habitat along with Copperhead and Corn snakes,” said the Zoo in a Facebook post.
