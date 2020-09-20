Advertisement

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person hurt after truck drove into South Knoxville Burger King

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville.

National

California wildfire likely to grow from wind, low humidity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The destruction wrought by a wind-driven wildfire in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles is approaching 156 square miles, burning structures, homes and a nature center in a famed Southern California wildlife sanctuary in foothill desert communities.

News

Foot Locker stores to be voter registration sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

National

Tropical Storm Beta churns slowly toward Texas, Louisiana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

Latest News

WVLT

Fall weather replaced by more tropical rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Enjoy the cool mornings and beautiful afternoons. The remnants of Beta mean more rain for East Tennessee.

News

125 million-year-old dinosaur found buried by a volcanic eruption in China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
scientists believe that they were trapped by a volcanic eruption while resting at the bottom of their burrows.

News

2-month-old baby dies from COVID-19 in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
New data out last week shows that more than 500,000 children in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

News

New York files $2 billion lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for its alleged role in opioid epidemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Last year, an Oklahoma judge ordered the drugmaker to pay nearly $500 million after ruling that it had fueled opioid addiction in the state.

News

Ohio teen pleads guilty to pushing log off cliff that killed mother of four

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schafer was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019 when Churchheus and another teen pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds, off a cliff at the top of the stairs, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

Politics Headlines

UN chief: No UN support for reimposing Iran sanctions now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. move faces stiff opposition from the other members of the U.N. Security Council who have vowed to ignore it.