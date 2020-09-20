‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X writing children’s book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lil Nas X, an Atlanta based rapper announced he will start writing a children’s book.

“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids,” said Lil Nas X in a Tweet.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

The book will be called, ‘C is for Country.’

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.