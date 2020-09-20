Advertisement

‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X writing children’s book

Lil Nas X, an Atlanta based rapper announced he will start writing a children’s book.
Lil Nas X - A rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia.
Lil Nas X - A rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lil Nas X, an Atlanta based rapper announced he will start writing a children's book.

“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids,” said Lil Nas X in a Tweet.

The book will be called, ‘C is for Country.’

