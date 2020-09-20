Advertisement

Authorities searching for 2 missing teenagers in Cumberland County

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for two missing teenagers.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for two missing teenagers.

Officials said 16-year-old Kane Meeks and 17-year-old William Domingo Piaz are missing.

WKRN reported, Meeks was last seen at his home on Sept. 18, wearing a white t-shirt, black sweat pants and white shoes. The parents of Piaz came home to find him and his clothes missing from the home.

If you have any information, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.

