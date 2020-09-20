Beautiful, cool fall-feel today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s “sweater weather”, at least in the mornings for now. Record lows and freezing temps are to our north, Tropical Storm Beta is to our south, as we are in peak transition time around here.

WHAT TO EXPECT

At least the weather is quiet around here for a few days. The chill is still settling in though, so we have a couple of beautiful days, and dry for now.

This morning started out just below average, with Knoxville dropping to around 56 degrees, Crossville 53, Monticello 46, and Middlesboro 50 degrees.

It’s a beautiful day, but we’re sticking with below average temperatures for a few days. Your Sunday is sunny, with a chilly breeze 5 to 10 mph out of the Northeast, and a high around 76 degrees.

Tonight will be colder, with a low of 47 degrees. If you’re like me and enjoy fresh air and open windows this time of the year, don’t forget to close them up before bed tonight! We’ll have a clear sky and patchy fog for Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is another beautiful day! Despite the need for a light jacket in the morning, the afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s. Some on the Plateau may not get out of the upper 60s for several days, meanwhile the tops of the Smoky Mountains won’t get out of the 50s!

With Tropical Storm Beta making landfall in Texas, it spins off clouds our our way Tuesday. The current turn Northeast from this storm brings more rain our way to end the week, so that’s the next big change in our weather-pattern.

