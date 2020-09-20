Belleza Salon and Spa offering complimentary haircuts, waxing to teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Belleza Salon and Spa is offering complimentary haircuts and waxing to Knox County teachers on Sunday, Sept. 20.

According to the salon, the deal will be offered at both locations until 5 p.m.

Teachers must show a valid Knox County School ID. Services are first come, first served.

