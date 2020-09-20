Advertisement

Belleza Salon and Spa offering complimentary haircuts, waxing to teachers

Belleza Salon and Spa is offering complimentary haircuts and waxing to Knox County teachers on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Source: (MGN)
Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Belleza Salon and Spa is offering complimentary haircuts and waxing to Knox County teachers on Sunday, Sept. 20.

According to the salon, the deal will be offered at both locations until 5 p.m.

Teachers must show a valid Knox County School ID. Services are first come, first served.

Today is the day! FREE Haircut or Facial Waxing services from 11am-5pm for Knox County Teachers! - Teachers must show...

Posted by Belleza Salon and Spa on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for 2 missing teenagers in Cumberland County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for two missing teenagers.

News

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease as of Sunday, Sept. 20.

News

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office remembering former colleague who passed from cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is remembering former colleague Laura Massey who passed from cancer Friday, Sept. 18.

News

Wisconsin man shocked to discover brain washed up on beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Wisconsin man was shocked when he discovered an animal brain wrapped up in aluminum foil on a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, CNN reported.

Latest News

News

President Trump making fourth visit to North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to address a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

News

Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday in North Carolina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her birthday Saturday, WBTV reported.

News

Man arrested, charged in Tenn. homicide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide northwest of Memphis, WMC reported.

WVLT

Beautiful, cool fall-feel today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have some even colder mornings ahead.

WVLT

Sunny & cool weather before ‘Beta’s' clouds get here

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Are you ready for morning temps in the 40s?

News

Woman takes five-story tumble from Downtown Johnson City building

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
There has been no information release on the identity of the woman or her condition.