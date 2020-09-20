Fall weather replaced by more tropical rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time to break out the jackets, but only for a couple of days. We’ll ring in the first day of fall with the appropriate weather, but Tropical Storm Beta does have its sights set on East Tennessee later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The beautiful fall weather has settled in to East Tennessee for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures have managed the low to mid 70s, but a bit of an east breeze and the drier air have made it feel a touch cooler. We’ll slide through the 60s this evening.

Tonight will be colder, dipping down into the upper 40s. Feel free to kick open the windows, but you’ll need to be ready for the chilly start in the morning. Now is the time to find those jackets. We’ll see clear skies and patchy fog for Monday morning.

Monday is another beautiful day! You can toss aside the jacket fairly quickly since we’ll jump back into the low to mid 70s. Some on the Plateau may not get out of the upper 60s for several days, while the tops of the Smoky Mountains won’t get out of the 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD

With Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall in Texas in the next few days, it flings clouds our our way Tuesday. The storm track turns northeast, bringing more rain our way to end the week, so that’s the next big change in our weather pattern.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. The forecast will be fine-tuned as we draw closer to kick-off.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

The week starts with fall air and ends with tropical rain. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.