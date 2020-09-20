Advertisement

Father and son help nonprofit to serve meals with a side of human kindness

Branch and his 15-year-old son give out 50 meals a day, five days a week.
Keith Branch, right, and his 15-year-old son prepare meals with the nonprofit Kids Bring Life in Texas
Keith Branch, right, and his 15-year-old son prepare meals with the nonprofit Kids Bring Life in Texas
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CBS) -From 8 to 11 a.m., Keith Branch passes out meals – nourishment for the body and the soul – while remembering the golden rule and his faith.

“He’s not going to be thrilled with me if I don’t do what I’m supposed to do,” Branch said to his son Keith while pointing to God and sorting food.

Branch works with Kids Bring Life – a nonprofit intended to feed children facing food insecurity. However, with the coronavirus pandemic and a stalled economy, millions of families find themselves in need of food, so Kids Bring Life began feeding all children – young and old.

“People are trying to figure out how they’re going to provide for their families and feed their children,” said Branch.

CBS News spoke with Janell Hicks, operations manager for Kids Bring Life, and asked her how many meals are prepared a day.

“We are doing about 2,000 to 3,000 a day,” said Hicks. “There’s definitely an escalation. I see more people that are just thankful. Some people that are using money for bills, now they don’t have to use it on the food.”

“It makes me feel very good. Like there’s people out there that really care about each other,” one food recipient said.

The coronavirus has taken so much from so many, but it has given Branch and his son the opportunity to practice what he preaches – by doing unto others who need a serving of human kindness and love.

“You never know who you’re going to touch,” said Branch. “And if you just believe that God put you out here for a purpose, you’re going to inspire somebody.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

