Four cats revived with pet oxygen masks after Florida house fire

Lake County Fire Rescue crews saved four cats Saturday in Leesburg, Florida while responding to a house fire.
Four cats rescued from Florida house fire.
Four cats rescued from Florida house fire.(Lake County Fire Rescue)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEESBURG, Fl. (WVLT) -Lake County Fire Rescue crews saved four cats Saturday in Leesburg, Florida while responding to a house fire.

According to officials, pet oxygen masks were used to revive the cats.

The cats have made a complete recovery and are back with their owners.

Our crews rescued four cats today in Leesburg while responding to a house fire. We were able to use our pet oxygen masks...

Posted by Lake County Fire Rescue - Official on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Officials said the owners were not home when the fire erupted.

