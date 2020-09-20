Four cats revived with pet oxygen masks after Florida house fire
Lake County Fire Rescue crews saved four cats Saturday in Leesburg, Florida while responding to a house fire.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to officials, pet oxygen masks were used to revive the cats.
The cats have made a complete recovery and are back with their owners.
Officials said the owners were not home when the fire erupted.
