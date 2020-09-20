Four cats revived with pet oxygen masks after Florida house fire

LEESBURG, Fl. (WVLT) -Lake County Fire Rescue crews saved four cats Saturday in Leesburg, Florida while responding to a house fire.

According to officials, pet oxygen masks were used to revive the cats.

The cats have made a complete recovery and are back with their owners.

Our crews rescued four cats today in Leesburg while responding to a house fire. We were able to use our pet oxygen masks... Posted by Lake County Fire Rescue - Official on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Officials said the owners were not home when the fire erupted.

