Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office remembering former colleague who passed from cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is remembering former colleague Laura Massey who passed from cancer Friday, Sept. 18.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler & Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon ask that you remember the family, friends and colleagues of Laura in your thoughts and prayers. Laura represented the Knox County Sheriff’s Office well. She will be missed, especially her smile. Although, battling cancer and going through trying times she was always concerned for others,” said KCSO in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Tom Spangler & Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon ask that you remember the family, friends and colleagues of Laura in... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.