KPD looking to identify two people suspected of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods
The theft happened at the sporting goods store located on N. Peters Road.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department took to social media Sunday asking for help in identifying two people they say were caught on camera stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
KPD asks that if you recognize the two people in the photos to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.
