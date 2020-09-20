KPD looking to identify two people suspected of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department took to social media Sunday asking for help in identifying two people they say were caught on camera stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

KPD investigators are working to identify the two pictured suspects from a theft that occurred at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on N. Peters Road. Know who they are? Call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. pic.twitter.com/M8NuzT0eEq — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 20, 2020

The theft happened at the sporting goods store located on N. Peters Road.

KPD asks that if you recognize the two people in the photos to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

