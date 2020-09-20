Man accused of stealing from Kroger, assaulting security guard to escape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is searching for a man who is accused of stealing from Kroger and then assaulting a security guard to escape.

According to KPD, the man was caught on camera stealing from Kroger located on Chapman Highway and when the security guard approached the suspect to confront him, he assaulted the security person.

The Violent Crimes Unit is working to identify the pictured suspect, who stole from the Kroger on Chapman Highway and assaulted the security guard once he was confronted. Know who he is? Please call 865-215-7137. Tipsters can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/laIOdjV76f — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 20, 2020

KPD asks that if you see this suspect to call 865-215-7137. You can remain anonymous.

