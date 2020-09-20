Man accused of stealing from Kroger, assaulting security guard to escape
According to KPD, the man was caught on camera stealing from Kroger located on Chapman Highway and when the security guard approached the suspect to confront him, he assaulted the security person.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is searching for a man who is accused of stealing from Kroger and then assaulting a security guard to escape.
KPD asks that if you see this suspect to call 865-215-7137. You can remain anonymous.
