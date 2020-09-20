Man arrested, charged in Tenn. homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide northwest of Memphis, WMC reported.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Saturday morning at a residence on the 8900 block of Bass Road.
Officials said a male victim was found shot to death on the kitchen floor.
SCSO detectives discovered two other individuals were in the house with the victim and they were taken in for questioning.
WMC reported, one of the suspects, 32-year-old Dustin Good, told detectives he and the victim were in the kitchen arguing. Good said he got a gun, brought it back into the kitchen and fired the gun hitting the victim multiple times.
Good told officers he dialed 911 and told the dispatcher he killed a man who threatened his life.
Investigators determined that Good had ample opportunity to defuse the situation or leave to avoid confrontation.
Good has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.
