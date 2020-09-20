Man arrested, charged in Tenn. homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide northwest of Memphis, WMC reported.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Saturday morning at a residence on the 8900 block of Bass Road.

Officials said a male victim was found shot to death on the kitchen floor.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at the 8900 block of Bass Road in northwest Shelby County. One person has been pronounced DOA. A homicide investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/nls8A60YLN — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 19, 2020

SCSO detectives discovered two other individuals were in the house with the victim and they were taken in for questioning.

WMC reported, one of the suspects, 32-year-old Dustin Good, told detectives he and the victim were in the kitchen arguing. Good said he got a gun, brought it back into the kitchen and fired the gun hitting the victim multiple times.

Good told officers he dialed 911 and told the dispatcher he killed a man who threatened his life.

Investigators determined that Good had ample opportunity to defuse the situation or leave to avoid confrontation.

Good has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.