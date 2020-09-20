“No one should be surprised” Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will consider Pres. Trump’s candidate to replace Justice Ginsburg

Advertisement

(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander says he will “consider” whoever President Trump nominates as a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Justice passed away in her Washington home Friday, September 18 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Hours after Ginsburg’s passing, there was already buzz about who would fill her position and who would get to make that decision. The late Justice’s dying wish was that her seat remain empty until the next president is sworn in.

“No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year," said Alexander. "The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the President and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.”

President Trump promised to select a female nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat within the next week during a rally in North Carolina. Senator Alexander says he will “consider” voting for whoever that person is.

“I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

This decision comes just six weeks before the 2020 presidential election. It could take anywhere from 50 to 90 days for the Justice’s seat to be filled.

