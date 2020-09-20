Advertisement

One person hurt after truck drove into South Knoxville Burger King

According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville.
Truck drives through South Knoxville Burger King
Truck drives through South Knoxville Burger King(Seymour Volunteer Fire)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a truck drove into a Burger King building Sunday.

According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville located at 7216 South, Chapman Hwy.

There is no information on the condition of the person injured.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foot Locker stores to be voter registration sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
At the more than 2,000 shoe store locations, people will be able to check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

WVLT

Fall weather replaced by more tropical rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Enjoy the cool mornings and beautiful afternoons. The remnants of Beta mean more rain for East Tennessee.

News

125 million-year-old dinosaur found buried by a volcanic eruption in China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
scientists believe that they were trapped by a volcanic eruption while resting at the bottom of their burrows.

News

2-month-old baby dies from COVID-19 in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
New data out last week shows that more than 500,000 children in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Latest News

News

New York files $2 billion lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson for its alleged role in opioid epidemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Last year, an Oklahoma judge ordered the drugmaker to pay nearly $500 million after ruling that it had fueled opioid addiction in the state.

News

Ohio teen pleads guilty to pushing log off cliff that killed mother of four

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schafer was taking photos at the foot of the stairs at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park on Sept. 2, 2019 when Churchheus and another teen pushed the log, which weighed 74 pounds, off a cliff at the top of the stairs, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.

News

Father and son help nonprofit to serve meals with a side of human kindness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Branch and his 15-year-old son give out 50 meals a day, five days a week.

News

Man accused of stealing from Kroger, assaulting security guard to escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to KPD, the man was caught on camera stealing from Kroger located on Chapman Highway and when the security guard approached the suspect to confront him, he assaulted the security person.

News

KPD looking to identify two people suspected of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The theft happened at the sporting goods store located on N. Peters Road.

News

“No one should be surprised” Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will consider Pres. Trump’s candidate to replace Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Trump promised to select a female nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat with the next week during a rally in North Carolina. Senator Alexander says he will “consider” voting for whoever that person is.