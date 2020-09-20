One person hurt after truck drove into South Knoxville Burger King
According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a truck drove into a Burger King building Sunday.
According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville located at 7216 South, Chapman Hwy.
There is no information on the condition of the person injured.
This is a developing story.
