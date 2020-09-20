One person hurt after truck drove into South Knoxville Burger King

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured after a truck drove into a Burger King building Sunday.

Knox Co. - one person injured as truck drove into Burger King in South Knoxvillle. SVFD units on the scene have been released by KCSO. pic.twitter.com/4BeIsvVWrT — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) September 20, 2020

According to an alert from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happen around 6:27 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King in South Knoxville located at 7216 South, Chapman Hwy.

There is no information on the condition of the person injured.

This is a developing story.

