President Trump making fourth visit to North Carolina

President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to address a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) -President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to address a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He has made recent visits to Winston-Salem, Wilmington and Charlotte, where he addressed the Republican delegates who awarded him the GOP nomination.

The president has urged the Senate to consider ‘without delay’ his upcoming nomination to fill the new court vacay following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

