President Trump making fourth visit to North Carolina

(AP) -President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to address a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He has made recent visits to Winston-Salem, Wilmington and Charlotte, where he addressed the Republican delegates who awarded him the GOP nomination.

The president has urged the Senate to consider ‘without delay’ his upcoming nomination to fill the new court vacay following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg.

