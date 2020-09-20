Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural painted in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT/ CNN) -Two artists painted a mural in Washington D.C. Saturday remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, CNN reported.

“Over the past few months, we have been painting murals throughout DC, mainly on the wooden boards used to prevent vandalism on buildings and business near the White House (BLM Plaza). The purpose is to uplift our community during these unpredictable times, through affirmations of hope and unity, along with honoring those who paved the way for those without a voice,” Perkins told CNN. “Our latest installation was complete over the course of a day at a Blackfinn DC, a well known restaurant pub blocks from the White House. With the recent passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was no who we would commemorate with this latest piece. It’s up indefinitely for now, the owner of the restaurant will likely keep it up throughout the rest of the year at least.”

