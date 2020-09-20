Wisconsin man shocked to discover brain washed up on beach

(CNN) -A Wisconsin man was shocked when he discovered an animal brain wrapped up in aluminum foil on a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, CNN reported.

James Senda told CNN he was hunting for sea glass Tuesday when he came across a brick-shaped package wrapped in aluminum foil.

“When I first opened it, I think I was so shocked it didn’t click what is was,” Senda told CNN. "I walked up to city workers nearby and I was like, “Did I just find a brain?”

CNN affiliate WDJT reported, police said on Thursday, the brain did not belong to a human but are unsure what animal it came from.

“I’m glad I’m the one who found it,” said Senda. “Imagine a grandma or mom or a kid that was playing nearby, was the one who saw and unwrapped it. I’m 47 and I’m freaked out about it.”

