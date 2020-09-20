Advertisement

Woman falls out of car window and onto highway while filming Snapchat video

The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 motorway south of London, Surrey Police wrote on Twitter.
The M25 motorway, on which the incident occurred.
The M25 motorway, on which the incident occurred.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

London (CNN) A woman fell out of a car and onto a busy highway while hanging out of the passenger window to film a Snapchat video, police in the UK have said.

The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on the M25 motorway south of London, Surrey Police wrote on Twitter.

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” they said.

They posted a picture of the open passenger window, alongside the hashtag #nowords.

Asked by a user if officers explained the dangers of the attempt to the woman, the police replied: “Every chance they worked it out before we spoke to them about it!”

Some 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Researchers found that the most selfie deaths occurred in India, followed by Russia, the US and Pakistan. Most of the victims were men (about 72%) and under the age of 30.

Last year, four members of the same family drowned at a dam in India after slipping into the water while trying to take a selfie.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Petition calling for student loans to be cancelled gains nearly 600K signatures

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The petition on change.org titled "Pandemic Economic Response: Cancel Student Loans by Executive Order! has a goal of reaching 1,000,000 signatures.

News

Four cats revived from pet oxygen masks in Florida house fire

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Lake County Fire Rescue crews saved four cats Saturday in Leesburg, Florida while responding to a house fire.

News

‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil Nas X writing children’s book

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Lil Nas X, an Atlanta based rapper announced he will start writing a children’s book.

News

Belleza Salon and Spa offering complimentary haircuts, waxing to teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Belleza Salon and Spa is offering complimentary haircuts and waxing to Knox County teachers on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for 2 missing teenagers in Cumberland County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for two missing teenagers.

News

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease as of Sunday, Sept. 20.

News

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office remembering former colleague who passed from cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is remembering former colleague Laura Massey who passed from cancer Friday, Sept. 18.

News

Wisconsin man shocked to discover brain washed up on beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Wisconsin man was shocked when he discovered an animal brain wrapped up in aluminum foil on a beach in Racine, Wisconsin, CNN reported.

News

President Trump making fourth visit to North Carolina

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
President Donald Trump plans to make his fourth visit in as many weeks to address a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

News

Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday in North Carolina

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The oldest living U.S. Marine celebrated her birthday Saturday, WBTV reported.